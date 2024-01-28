Refugee leaders seek support as more flock in from Sudan

Leaders of refugee host districts in northern Uganda are asking for more funding as more refugees from Sudan come into Uganda through their districts. They say that the European Union’s decision to reduce financial support towards refugees has since posed a very big threat to the host communities which to date are still receiving new refugees from Sudan. This was during the passing out of 399 refugee youths at Paridi Stadium in Adjumani after six months of skills training and assessment by the Directorate of Industrial Training.