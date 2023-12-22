Reflecting on 2023: Economic Challenges and Political Dynamics | ON THE SPOT

In 2023, the economy and political landscape have experienced fluctuations. The persistent challenges include the increasing cost of living and government financial constraints. On the political front, the ongoing tug-of-war between a dominant ruling party and an ambitious opposition has been a constant theme. Tonight, "On The Spot" will retrospectively examine these issues and more with Shadow Minister for Finance, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, and the Spokesperson of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, Brandon Kintu.