Red Cross tips farmers on preventing anthrax

The Red Cross is urging farmers in Kyotera to exercise more care in disposing of the carcasses of cows that die from Anthrax. This follows a call by district authorities to prevent the production of beef and other cow products for human consumption to curb the spread of the disease, which also affects humans. Authorities reported an Anthrax outbreak in September, with the disease claiming 18 lives among those who consumed this beef. Red Cross is the implementing partner in the initiative to prevent the spread of Anthrax to humans.