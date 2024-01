Recovery begins after fatal Bundibugyo lorry crash

A day after a lorry crashed in Bundibugyo, claiming five lives and injuring 30, health workers report that some patients are now recovering. The more seriously injured are admitted to Fort Portal, while others receive care at Bundibugyo Hospital. The police are continuing their search for the Isuzu Canter lorry driver, who allegedly hit a roadside rock, causing the fatal overturn. Authorities hold the driver responsible for the crash.