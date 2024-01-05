Real Estate Sector: Expert talks correlation to economic growth

The Chairman Governing Council for the Real Estate Institute of East Africa, Vincent Agaba, is advising the Central Government and developers to directly focus on aligning building and construction plans with public utilities and related infrastructure if the country is to reap meaningful dividends from it. Vincent Agaba argues that the sector has a direct correlation with all sectors of the economy including transport, housing, hospitality, and education among others. Real estate alone contributes a paltry 5% to the country’s GDP.