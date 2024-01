President pardons 13 prisoners, including Ex-NSSF director

The president has granted clemency to 13 prisoners due to poor health, and their release will take effect this Thursday. Among those pardoned is David Chandi Jamwo, the former managing director of the National Social Security Fund, who was serving a 12-year sentence. According to Frank Baine, the spokesperson for the Uganda Prisons Service, these individuals have completed three-quarters of their jail term.