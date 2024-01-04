President Museveni urges commonwealth speakers for peace, development amidst historic injustices

President Museveni has called upon parliamentary speakers to use their extensive experiences and comparative advantages to ensure peace and development across the Commonwealth. His call came as he formally opened the 27th Commonwealth Speakers of Parliaments Conference, underway at the Munyonyo Speke Resort today. He reported to the speakers that although there were historic injustices caused by colonialism, after this, there were unique advantages to be picked from this history.