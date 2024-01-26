President Museveni says opposition won’t distract progress

President Museveni has threatened to expose the opposition for involvement in schemes he says are aimed at making Uganda a puppet for foreign interests. Museveni stressed this in admitting claims of two young men who were paraded to confess that they were used by the opposition to falsely accuse security forces of torturing members of the opposition. One of the young men, Moses Simbwa accused the opposition of being behind the infamous drones. Museveni asserted that despite the best efforts by the opposition, the trajectory in economic growth would be maintained without the foreign support.