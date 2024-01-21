President museveni leads G77+ China summit with call to back dev’t

Calls to reform the world's global order to fit the demands of developing countries have dominated the opening of the G77+ China Summit. The calls came as the heads of state summit opened today in Kampala with President Yoweri Museveni assuming the chairmanship of the group from Cuba. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has summed up the disobedience of parties in the Gaza conflict over the double standards in the observance of international law.