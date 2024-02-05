Preparations underway for 43rd Tarehe Sita Anniversary parade in Busesa

Preparations are underway at Busesa, Bugweri District headquarters, to mark the 43rd Tarehe Sita Anniversary tomorrow. UPDF and sister security forces have conducted final rehearsals for the parade drills and associated protocols. The parade rehearsal was witnessed by Chief of Defence Forces General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi. He was accompanied by the Chief of Personnel and Administration, Brigadier General James Kinalwa; the Deputy Chief of Logistics and Engineering, Brig Gen Godwin Karugaba, and the Chief of Civil-Military Cooperation, Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande.