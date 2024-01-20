Premier Nabbanja appeals to UN over special climate change fund

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has urged the UN General Assembly to support Uganda's efforts in accessing the international loss and damage fund to help mitigate climate change. The premier explained that increased emissions from the Western world had resulted in substantial damage to the local environment, as seen in Karamoja, the Elgon, and far-western Uganda. The premier met with the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis, in Kampala on the sidelines of the just-concluded Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit.