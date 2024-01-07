Pope Francis commends 12 nuns over their career

Pope Francis has recognized twelve Sisters in the northern region for maintaining their vows of celibacy and obedience to the Catholic Church. The commendation came as they made their perpetual vows during a ceremony led by the Archbishop of Gulu, John Baptist Odama. He asked the Sisters to denounce corruption, suicide, domestic violence, alcoholism, and theft. He urged them to advocate for girl child education, unity, love, and women's empowerment.