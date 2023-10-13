Political climate 61 years after Uganda's independence | ON THE SPOT

In a nation where unity has been both a goal and a challenge, our political climate regularly swings between aspirations for solidarity and the realities of division. Uganda is navigating diverse political, ethnic, and social challenges, each shaping our path and identity as a nation. We were joined on #NTVOnTheSpot by guests from two of the countries leading political parties who will gave us a sense of what they feel is the political pulse of the nation from their respective sides of the political landscape.