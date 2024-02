Police spokesperson denies IGP position lobbying

The Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has refuted public reports that several security officers are lobbying for the position of the Inspector General of Police. Instead, Enanga clarified that the contract of the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, will end on the 4th of March this year, and it is up to President Museveni to either renew the contract or appoint a new person to the job.