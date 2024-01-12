Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News EAC urges restrain after Burundi-Rwanda tensions rise
  • 2 News C.Verde becomes 3rd African country to eliminate malaria
  • 3 National Police issue traffic flow plan ahead of NAM
  • 4 National  LRA’s Kwoyelo lines up 50 witnesses to defend him
  • 5 National Uganda calls for end to trafficking at Canada security meet