Police reveal road users will face traffic disruptions due to the NAMand G77+China summits

With the Non-Aligned Movement and G77+China summits hours away from a start, the Police has warned road users of traffic disruptions in their movements starting Monday. According to the traffic police spokesperson, Michael Kananura, the main routes for the summit will be the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to Speke Resort in Munyonyo, as well as Kampala-Entebbe Expressway through Northern Bypass-Binaisa road, Mulago roundabout-Yusuf Lule to Nile Avenue. NOBERT ATUKUNDA brings you up to date with these plans.