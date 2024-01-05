Police records statement from Bugingo after shooting incident

The Police have confirmed recording a statement from Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries. This comes days after the pastor survived an assassination attempt on his life as he drove back to his home in Namayumba sub-county Wakiso District at around 9pm on Tuesday night. The brazen attack claimed his bodyguard Corporal Richard Muhumuza. The Police say the hunt for the assailants is still ongoing and they are calling upon anyone with information regarding the shooting incident, to come forward and report to the nearest police station.