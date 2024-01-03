Police probe fatal attack on maverick Pastor

Police in Old Kampala Police is carrying out a comprehensive investigation into a tragic shooting in which Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of the House of Prayer Ministry was shot at. According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police, the shooters only injured the pastor, but ended up killing his bodyguard, Richard Muhumuza. The police say the attackers struck at around 9pm last evening, opening fire on Pastor Bugingo's vehicle, registered as PRAIZ GOD, along Bawalakata Junction along National Housing Road in Namungona, in Lubaga Division. The assailants reportedly fled from the scene on a motorcycle. Despite sustaining injuries during the attack, Pastor Aloysious Bugingo managed to transport the vehicle to Mulago Hospital, where his bodyguard died as he was receiving assistance. Currently, Pastor Bugingo is undergoing medical treatment and is under close monitoring.