Police links pistol used in Bugingo shooting to blogger's murder

The Police have stated that they have established the pistol used in the recent shooting of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and his bodyguard, Richard Muhumuza, is the same one used in the killing of blogger Ibrahim Tusuubira Lubega, also known as Isma Olaxes, last year. Corporal Muhumuza lost his life in the attack in Lubaga division. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga mentioned that a detailed report on the matter could be released next week.