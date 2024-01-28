Police conclude training to stop fires in schools

As schools gear up to reopen on February 5th, approximately 165 security guards from both primary and secondary schools in Masaka have received fire-fighting training to address potential fire outbreaks. Over a two-week period, these security guards underwent instruction from the Masaka Police Fire Brigade, acquiring skills in fire-fighting and enhancing security vigilance. Notably, Masaka witnessed some of the deadliest school fire outbreaks last year.