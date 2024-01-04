Police caution youths on street crime

Police issued a warning of heightened operations to combat crime, particularly as the country prepares to host multiple international conferences. Speaking to a group of youths in Entebbe, commonly referred to as "kifeesi," the police emphasized the planned arrests targeting wrongdoers to put an end to offenses like phone snatching. Yesterday, the police engaged with the well-known "kifeesi" groups in Kampala, cautioning them about potential consequences and urging them to avoid falling victim to law enforcement measures.