Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National One of four shot by URA enforcers succumbs to gun wounds
  • 2 World Will the Israel-Hamas war spread?
  • 3 National Kamuli Hospital gets oxygen cylinders after NMG stories
  • 4 National TotalEnergies announces review in controversial Africa projects
  • 5 News Uproar in Kenya over Ruto criticism of judiciary