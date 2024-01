Police: Bugingo’s car is at CID headquarters in Kibuli

The Toyota Lexus car belonging to Pastor Aloysious Bugingo, who survived an assassination attempt early this week has been towed to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters a Kibuli as investigations into the attempted assassination of the pastor progress. Bugingo was traveling in the car to his home in Namayumba, Wakiso District when it was attacked by a gunman in Namungoona, near Kampala. His bodyguard was killed in the attack.