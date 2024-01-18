Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Cecilia Ogwal: ‘Parliament’s uniting factor will be missed dearly’
  • 2 National I thank Museveni for ending my nightmare in Luzira- Jamwa
  • 3 National Poor water quality irks Lyantonde residents
  • 4 National Ogwal was a role model, says Speaker Among as MPs pay tribute 
  • 5 National Over 100 Masaka City schools face closure