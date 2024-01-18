Police block planned demonstration over poor roads

Police have blocked a planned demonstration over poor roads and service delivery by politicians under the Force of Change alliance. The Founding president of the Forum for Democratic Change Dr. Kizza Besigye was not allowed to leave his Kasangati home by police officers who camped at his home. Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago was also not allowed to leave his home. Police are also camping at the home of Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the leader of the National Unity Platform.