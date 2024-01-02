Plans to reunite FDC hit major roadblock

The Forum for Democratic Change Najjanankumbi faction says they are inviting members to take up party positions ahead of the upcoming 2026 general elections. This follows an open invitation to all individuals interested in contesting under the FDC flag to express their interest starting from the 12th of January up to the 5th of March, 2024. However, the FDC Katonga faction President Erias Lukwago says the move is intended to foil their efforts to establish a united force to fight injustice in the country.