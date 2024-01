People living near the Kiteezi dumping site endure terrible stench

Residents of Kiteezi living near the landfill have asked the government to ensure that the waste deposited at the site is treated regularly to protect them from a public health crisis. Their request comes at a time when Kampala Capital City Authority says the 36-acre landfill is full. BENJAMIN JUMBE spent the day in Kiteezi, Wakiso district.