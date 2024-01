Patient who received kidney transplant at Mulago is discharged

Government has been urged to put in place a special fund to cater for post kidney transplant patients in the country. According to Kidney specialists in Mulago, patients have to spend between 7,000 to 10,000 dollars for annual medical checkups once they undergo this medical procedure. This was revealed during the official discharge of Uganda’s first-ever kidney transplant patient at Mulago National Referral Hospital today.