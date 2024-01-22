Parliament pays tribute to late Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal

Parliament has eulogized the late former Dokolo Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal, as a role model for many legislators, especially female MPs. The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, led Members of Parliament today to pay glowing tribute to the late Dokolo District Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal. Last Thursday, Ogwal succumbed to cancer while undergoing treatment at a hospital in India. Her body, which was returned on Sunday, is lying in state at Parliament.