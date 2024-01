Pakwach District extends operation harmony to evict unruly balaalo cattle herders

The Pakwach District Enforcement team has extended Operation Harmony there in a bid to evict unruly cattle herders, known as Balaalo who have failed to meet the requirements to operate in Northern Uganda, as directed by President Museveni. Just as they did in Amuru and Gulu districts, the teams arrived in Jalaranga village, believed to be the Base for these herdsmen.