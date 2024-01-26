P7 graduate sells charcoal to pay tuition, scores agg 4

The exam cycle usually comes with unique but interesting outcomes, apart from the results themselves. Take the story of Joshua Tendo Mwanje a P7 graduate, who has been selling charcoal with his mother to raise tuition for his schooling, and scored an aggregate 4. Due to his good performance in school, this boy secured a partial bursary to able to complete his schooling. However, as our reporter found, the school only has a primary school campus, and there are fears that he may struggle to continue with his education.