Over 5000 athletes to participate in National Cross Country Championship

Over 5000 athletes from different clubs in the country will take part in the National Cross Country Championship due Saturday this week at Tororo Golf Course, not only to garner cash prizes but also to secure nominations for the World Cross Country Championships and Africa Cross Country championships this year. The World Cross Country Championships will take place on April 30 in Belgrade Serbia after the C.A.A Africa Cross Country Championships due February 25 in Tunisia. According to the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), probably the first four athletes in the different races will make the World Cross Country team. Other good performers will also grab opportunities for the Africa Cross Country Championships. Additionally, good performers from other competitions outside the country will also be considered.