Over 30 leaders to meet over Israel - Gaza fight

The Israel-Gaza war is expected to dominate deliberations at the Non-Aligned Movement summit, which starts on Monday next week. Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare says the conference will develop a major declaration on Palestine, which has seen thousands killed in Gaza in a counter-offensive by Israel. With the meetings days away, the officials say 30 heads of state have confirmed attendance, although some have asked for their presence to be discreet.