Over 12,000 to graduate at Makerere's 74th graduation ceremony

Starting next Monday, Makerere University is set to confer degrees and certificates upon more than 12,913 graduates during a vibrant five-day ceremony. According to Ritah Namisango, the Principal Public Relations Officer of Makerere University, three individuals have been chosen to receive honorary doctorates in acknowledgment of their contributions to the university and the nation. However, with the 74th graduation ceremony approaching, uncertainties persist regarding the appointment of a new Chancellor following the conclusion of Prof. Ezra Suruma's term of office last year.