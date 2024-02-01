Over 1,000 headteachers gather for senior one selection exercise

The Ministry of Education and Sports has revealed plans to conduct special exams for senior four candidates who sat their final exams under the old curriculum and wish to repeat. The Permanent Secretary, Ketty Lamaro, represented by the Director of Basic Education, Ismael Mulindwa, at UMA showground Lugogo, today during the national selection and placement exercise, said that UNEB will make provisions for these candidates, as they are the last batch under the old curriculum. The current senior four candidates will be assessed using the new lower secondary school curriculum.