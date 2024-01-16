Opposition party leaders address joint press conference

Leaders of various Opposition parties under their umbrella the Forces of Change have gathered in Kampala where they are addressing a joint press conference. They are meeting at the offices of the Katonga road-based faction of the Forum for Democratic Change. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the leader of the National Unity Platform, the founding president of FDC Kizza Besigye, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago are some of the politicians at the event.