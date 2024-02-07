Opposition accuses government of double standards

Opposition MPs led by the leader of the Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi have accused the government of of selectively applying the law. This follows an explanation by the army saying the Kitgum District Woman MP Lillian Aber has no case to answer for wearing a UPDF uniform. However, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says the issue has been handled by the army and opposition MPs should not blow the matter out of proportion because most of them who wear red berets, including Ssenyonyi, have not been arrested.