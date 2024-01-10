Operation harmony targets disorganized local cattle owners in Acholi Region

A security operation code-named Operation Harmony in various parts of Acholi region aimed at stopping migrant pastoralists from grazing will now target disorganized local cattle owners. Members of Amuru District security team say they have extended Operation Harmony to target local herdsmen who do not meet the requirements spelled out in Presidential Executive Order Number 3. Stephen Odong Latek, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner, says the order would also target local cattle owners grazing in ungazetted areas to avert conflicts.