One killed as Namisindwa district is hit by landslides

One person crashed to death in Namisindwa district, following heavy rains that have resulted in deep cracks developing in the grounds and displacement of heavy rocks. The deceased, a 10-year-old Asafah Wazemba, was hit by a rolling rock near her parents’ home in Buwanzala village in Bumbo sub-county. Residents now want the government to consider relocating them to safer areas until the rains cease.