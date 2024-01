Oil production: Gov’t prepares to unveil investor for oil refinery

The Ministry of Energy will soon announce the winning investor who will facilitate the construction of an oil refinery in Uganda. Speaking to NTV, Irene Bateebe, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, revealed that the Minister of Energy will make this announcement early this year. Bateebe added that the pipeline project is on course, and the refinery should be ready by 2027.