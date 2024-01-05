Officials inspect Entebbe airport ahead of NAM, G-77 Conference

Several Government officials including the Minister of Information and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi and the Executive Director of the Uganda National Roads Authority Allen Kagina have inspected the installments at Entebbe International Airport ahead of the the Non-Aligned Movement conference which is slated to run from the 15th of January up-to the 20th of January. The inspection is intended to ensure that the facilities are up-to-date with procurement requirements.