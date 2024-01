Officials: Entebbe airport to handle up to 100 aircrafts

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has said that Entebbe International Airport will be in a position to handle up to 100 aircraft parked at the expanded apron. They say that it has been agreed with Uganda's neighbors for more space if the number of aircraft surpasses what they can handle. This puts Kabalega International Airport in Hoima district out of the equation pending its completion and handover to the aviation regulator.