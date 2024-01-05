Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Kenya says first 'visa-free' tourists arrive in country
  • 2 National VIDEO: Bombs detonated as army helicopter crash victim buried
  • 3 News Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid
  • 4 National Crisis after court orders Mbarara cemetery land taken
  • 5 National IGG shortlists over 4,000 for 19 jobs