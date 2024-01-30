NWSC starts drive to supply water to new urban areas

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation is launching a new drive to supply water in several newly created urban areas. This follows calls by various urban authorities, including Hoima, Fort Portal, and Lira, seeking increased clean water supply. National Water Sewerage Corporation Managing Director, Eng. Silver Mugisha, says they are moving to expand their grid, following the government's allocation of 165 million Euros to pay for the increased water supply.