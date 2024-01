NUP's Robert Kyagulanyi donates to the homeless

As the New Year unfolds, President Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform took a spontaneous initiative to give back to the less fortunate. In an unexpected move, Kyagulanyi, accompanied by party functionaries, drove to Kampala road after dark. There, he pleasantly surprised several individuals living on the streets, distributing packs of food. Engaging in brief conversations with some of them, he departed as abruptly as he arrived.