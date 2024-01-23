NUP president says protests will continue

The National Unity Platform Party President, Robert Kyagulanyi, is calling upon his supporters to suggest ways or modes of protests across the country. While addressing the media a day after security forces withdrew from his home in Magere Wakiso, district, Kyagulanyi said he was intent on continuing with the protests, until missing party members are released from incarceration. As SUDHIR BYARUHANGA reports, the President of the biggest opposition political party is back home for the first time since a security cauldron on his home was released.