NUP demands explanation for attempted raid on party headquarters

The National Unity Platform Party has tasked the police and the army to explain an attempted raid on the party's headquarters in Makerere, Kavule in Kampala. According to NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, who doubles as the leader of opposition in Parliament, security personnel dressed in military and police uniforms tried to forcefully access the NUP headquarters on Saturday evening. However, they were stopped by security men there. Since then, the Police has distanced itself from this planned raid.