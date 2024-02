Ntoroko Schools' readiness for reopening in question after last year's flooding

As schools across the country prepare to reopen next week on Monday, leaders in Ntoroko District are unsure whether some schools that were flooded last year are suitable to operate. Vincent Asiimwe, the headteacher of Masaka Primary School in Butungama sub-county, together with the district chairperson William Kasoro, inspected some schools to ascertain their fitness for reopening.