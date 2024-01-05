Ntoroko helicopter crash victim buried, UPDF clears area of explosives

The Uganda People's Defence Forces - Air Force Unit - have facilitated the family of John Mukidi, in carrying out his burial in Nyamisingiri village in Ntoroko District. Mukidi, a father of 10, was killed after a military helicopter crashed into his home on Tuesday, also claiming two of its occupants. Following the crash, the army moved residents out of the area, to prevent them from getting hurt by the explosives dropped in this jurisdiction by the military helicopter. Before the burial today, the army moved to clear all explosives in the area, to enable the body to be transferred to the burial site.