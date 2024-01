Nsambya babies home seeks families for 15 abandoned children

Nsambya Babies Home is searching for families of at least 15 children abandoned in different parts of the city and currently under their care. According to the administrator of the Child Welfare and Adoption Society, Sister Maria Teddy Nakyanzi, a significant proportion of the children at the home have been abandoned. Children are brought to this home strictly by police and probation officers. NOBERT ATUKUNDA reports.