NRM leaders call for better planing of initiatives

Former Jinja West MP Moses Balyeku has called on the youth to embrace many of the livelihood empowerment schemes intended to support move towards entrepreneurship, instead of resorting to rowdy activism. Balyeku, who is now a member of the NRM executive committee, says the government has invested substantially, but noted that there was no clear plan in how these funds were being deployed or utilised, hence the growing unemployment in the country. The call came on the sidelines of NRM Liberation Day celebrations held in Jinja, yesterday.