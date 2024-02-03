NRM caucus resolves to back executive’s bid to merge state agencies

Members of Parliament in the NRM Caucus have unanimously agreed to support the rationalization of government entities to conserve funds. Legislators intend to prioritize enacting legislation on this issue sector by sector in parliament, abandoning the earlier plan of an omnibus bill. During the meeting with his party members in Entebbe, President Museveni highlighted that the rationalization could potentially save the government up to one trillion shillings. Sources reveal that Museveni specified the Uganda National Roads Authority as one of the agencies to be returned to its parent ministry.