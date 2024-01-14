Non Aligned movement: Relating what the summit means and stands for

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a coalition aimed at fostering independence and neutrality in international affairs. As geopolitical tensions escalate, the significance of this alliance lies in its commitment to non-alignment, offering member states a platform to navigate the turbulent currents of global politics without aligning with major power blocs. Tonight, we delve into the implications of this initiative and its potential impact on the world stage.